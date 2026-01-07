Congress leader, transport firm MD among two arrested by DGGI for GST evasion in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Congress party's Balkonda Assembly segment in-charge and Orange Passenger Transport MD Sunil Kumar, along with Trillion Lead factory MD Chethan N were arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Hyderabad zonal unit on Tuesday for GST evasion.

In a press release, the DGGI stated that Sunil Kumar was found to be collecting Rs 28.24 crores of GST and not depositing that money to the Government even after three months from due date. Similarly, Chethan N was master mind of fake ITC to the tune of Rs 22 crores and both were arrested under the provision of CGST Act 2017.

Based upon specific intelligence developed through data analytics and inter agencies collaborations, enforcement actions were initiated against master minds of organised GST evasion rackets to dismantle large, scale inter-state, organize fraud networks. Officials said that in view of the gravity of the offences and to maintain sustained pressure on the organised tax fraud network, the two persons were arrested.

Officials are investigating.