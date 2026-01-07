Dad kills two children in Telangana, dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old man, Chakali Shiva Kumar, allegedly killed his two children and later died by suicide following a family dispute in Marikal village on Tuesday.

Police said he told family members he was taking the children to a hospital. On Monday, the accused took the children to farmland, where he allegedly strangled them and threw their bodies into a lake.

Police said the accused then attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide. When this did not prove fatal, he reportedly tried to electrocute himself, sustaining injuries to his hands and legs. He later slit his throat with a blade. The accused reportedly contacted villagers seeking help. He was later shifted to Osmania Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

