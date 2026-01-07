‘Double betrayal’ to Telangana by Congress, BRS: Vedire Sriram

HYDERABAD: Vedire Sriram, adviser (water resources) to the Maharashtra chief minister, on Tuesday accused both the former BRS regime and the present Congress government of a “double betrayal” of Telangana’s share of Krishna river waters, alleging that one accepted less while the other offered only assurances.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP state office, Sriram, a former adviser to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, said both governments had done injustice to Telangana in Krishna allocations.

He said the BRS government accepted 299 tmcft for Telangana in the Krishna basin at a MoJS meeting in 2015, missing the chance to press for the state’s original entitlement under the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

Using a PowerPoint presentation on Krishna and Godavari basin projects and interstate allocations, Sriram said the BRS failed to use the 2015 window to correct allocations, while the Congress government limited itself to issuing GOs for projects without securing a firm water share. He alleged that both governments neglected Telangana’s interests in the Krishna basin.

Sriram said the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme was halted by the National Green Tribunal, not by any political party or government.