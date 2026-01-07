HILT’s primary aim is combating Hyderabad pollution

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the primary aim of the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy was to improve air and water quality in the city, by relocating polluting industries beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR), IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said that the objective was to provide a cleaner environment for residents and future generations.

He accused critics of spreading misinformation even before the policy’s formal release.

Clarifying concerns, the minister said the lands proposed for conversion do not belong to the government but to industrial owners, who have full ownership rights. He said participation in the policy was voluntary and time-bound. “It is not mandatory. No one is being forced. Industrial owners who wish to convert their lands must apply through the TG-iPASS portal within six months,” he said.

Sridhar made these remarks during a short discussion on the HILT policy in the Assembly. Responding to allegations by BRS leaders that the government was selling land at throwaway prices, which BJP leaders have also echoed, Sridhar cited past decisions.

He said that following a Supreme Court judgment, the then government in 2013 decided to shift polluting industries out of the city. He referred to GO Ms. No. 19 issued on August 29, 2023, by the previous BRS government, granting freehold rights on lease lands where the government retained ownership.

“What was the intent behind granting private rights over government land, and why are BRS leaders silent on this?” he asked. He also cited attempts under the GRID Policy in December 2020 to hand over government land to private individuals and questioned the BJP’s silence at the time.