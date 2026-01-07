Instamart, YISU launch skill programme for quick commerce in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Instamart and Young India Skills University (YISU) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a skill-based academic programme aimed at helping youth build careers in the fast-growing quick commerce industry. The multi-year collaboration is expected to train over 5,000 youth in Telangana, preparing them for meaningful career opportunities in the sector.

The MoU was signed in the presence of VLVSS Subba Rao, Vice-Chancellor of YISU, Telangana, and Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer at Swiggy Ltd.

With quick commerce reshaping the Indian retail landscape and consumer shopping behaviour, the demand for skilled talent in supply chain, logistics and retail operations has surged. As part of the collaboration, Scootsy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swiggy and its logistics arm, along with YISU, will introduce a three-month learning programme designed to build job-relevant operational and managerial skills, with a strong focus on dark store operations.

The programme addresses the need for standardised operational and managerial capabilities in high-velocity retail environments, covering quick commerce operating models, dark store and supply chain execution, customer promise and SLA-driven service delivery, and emerging trends in retail logistics.

Delivered through a mix of classroom instruction and structured field exposure, the programme will equip participants with a practical, systems-level understanding of store execution, last-mile coordination and performance metrics required to operate quick commerce at scale.