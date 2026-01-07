Justice league | Telangana HC issues ntice to state on SC quota plea

Hyderabad: Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana HC on Tuesday issued notices to the state government on a writ petition alleging denial of mandatory Scheduled Caste reservation in local body constituencies in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Notices were issued to the state government, represented by the principal secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, the State Election Commission, the Panchayat Raj commissioner, and the Bhadradri Kothagudem collector. The petition challenged the notification alleging failure to provide 15% reservation for SCs in ZPTCs and MPTCs.

‘Marital discord, cruelty different’

Hyderabad: Drawing a clear distinction between ordinary marital discord and legal cruelty, the Telangana High Court has dismissed a man’s appeal seeking divorce, holding that his wife’s conduct — which included a miscarriage, staying at her parents’ home during pregnancy and disavowal of staying with his parents — did not amount to cruelty under law. A division bench of justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Nagesh Bheemapaka upheld the August 8, 2023, order of the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Family Court, Medchal–Malkajgiri district, which had rejected the divorce petition filed in 2019.

Deprived of loan waiver: Petitioner

Hyderabad: Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana HC on Tuesday issued notices to the state government on a writ petition alleging arbitrary non-implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme and adjourned the matter to February 3, 2026. The court also permitted the petitioner to issue personal notice to the branch manager of Canara Bank, Aroor branch, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Notices were issued to the state government, represented by the principal secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation department, the commissioner, agriculture and cooperation, the district agriculture officer and the collector.

By