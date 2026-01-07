KRMB diverts Telangana’s share of telemetry funds to pay salaries

HYDERABAD: Even as the row over the sharing of Krishna river waters between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continues, funds released by the Telangana government for installing the Phase-2 telemetry system are now being diverted.
The telemetry system was intended to account for water utilised by the two states. Telangana’s contention is that Andhra Pradesh is using water over and above its quota in the Krishna river, particularly for projects outside the basin.
Telangana has sought the installation of telemetry systems for the past decade to account for Andhra Pradesh’s water utilisation. However, Andhra Pradesh did not release any funds for Phase-2 of the telemetry system.
Adding to Telangana’s concerns, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has diverted the funds released by Telangana for Phase-2 telemetry towards payment of salaries of employees attached to the Board.
The Board on Tuesday sent an SOS to both states, seeking release of funds, stating that it was unable to pay staff salaries.
In a letter addressed to the Engineers-in-Chief of the Irrigation departments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Board recalled that at the 19th KRMB meeting held on January 25, 2025, it was agreed to release funds against an approved budget of `23.314 crore for FY 2025–26 as well as FY 2024–25.
“During the past three quarters of this financial year, no funds have been released by either of the party states so far. This Board has been facing an acute financial crisis, even in meeting salary expenditure. Staff salaries are being paid through temporary diversion of the available Rs 4.15 crore of the Telangana government meant for Phase-2 telemetry. It may be added that Phase-1 telemetry is under AMC till March 3, 2027. The current financial year also involves its AMC liability of about Rs 23.30 lakh,” the KRMB said in the letter.
AP yet to pay its share of telemetry funds
At the ninth Board meeting held in October 2018, the Phase-2 telemetry tender for nine stations (two in Telangana and seven in Andhra Pradesh), estimated at Rs 7.55 crore, was administratively approved and technically sanctioned for Rs 7.25 crore. Telangana released Rs 4.15 crore for the purpose. However, the 50% matching funds, along with provision of land and availability of dry canals from Andhra Pradesh, are still awaited. Even after seven years, Andhra Pradesh has not released the funds, the Board said.
It had been decided earlier that all telemetry stations under Phase-1 and Phase-2 should be commissioned and the data used simultaneously for water accounting by June 2019. Owing to this decision, Phase-1 data has not been put to use so far, as Phase-2 remains incomplete. In June 2016, the Board had first decided to install telemetry and automatic data acquisition systems at various locations to maintain proper water accounts for decisions on releases sought by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Matters worsened after two brainstorming sessions held on June 21, 2018 and July 4, 2018, when the Board reviewed the Phase-1 telemetry system. It was noted that of the 18 installed radar sensors under Phase-1, only seven level sensors were found satisfactory. Six sensors were found spareable in the LIS, while at the remaining five locations, additions or replacements were proposed.
The Board also recalled that during the 19th meeting held in January 2025, the Telangana government proposed 11 additional telemetry locations to be installed under Phase-3. The KRMB chairman suggested forming a committee comprising officials from both States, led by a KRMB member. However, the proposal was not accepted by the Andhra Pradesh government.
No DPR
Meanwhile, the KRMB has sought clarification from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on the enhancement of certain Krishna river projects proposed by Telangana, after Andhra Pradesh raised objections. In the absence of the final verdict of the Krishna Water Tribunal, the Board said it could not take any decision on increasing project capacities.
Funds for check dam
The government on Tuesday accorded administrative approval for Rs 1.74 crore for the construction of a check dam at Muthyala Vagu near Tekulagudam village, Singareni mandal in Khammam.