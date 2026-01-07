KRMB diverts Telangana’s share of telemetry funds to pay salaries

HYDERABAD: Even as the row over the sharing of Krishna river waters between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continues, funds released by the Telangana government for installing the Phase-2 telemetry system are now being diverted.

The telemetry system was intended to account for water utilised by the two states. Telangana’s contention is that Andhra Pradesh is using water over and above its quota in the Krishna river, particularly for projects outside the basin.

Telangana has sought the installation of telemetry systems for the past decade to account for Andhra Pradesh’s water utilisation. However, Andhra Pradesh did not release any funds for Phase-2 of the telemetry system.

Adding to Telangana’s concerns, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has diverted the funds released by Telangana for Phase-2 telemetry towards payment of salaries of employees attached to the Board.

The Board on Tuesday sent an SOS to both states, seeking release of funds, stating that it was unable to pay staff salaries.

In a letter addressed to the Engineers-in-Chief of the Irrigation departments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Board recalled that at the 19th KRMB meeting held on January 25, 2025, it was agreed to release funds against an approved budget of `23.314 crore for FY 2025–26 as well as FY 2024–25.

“During the past three quarters of this financial year, no funds have been released by either of the party states so far. This Board has been facing an acute financial crisis, even in meeting salary expenditure. Staff salaries are being paid through temporary diversion of the available Rs 4.15 crore of the Telangana government meant for Phase-2 telemetry. It may be added that Phase-1 telemetry is under AMC till March 3, 2027. The current financial year also involves its AMC liability of about Rs 23.30 lakh,” the KRMB said in the letter.