Minister Kishan Reddy seeks action on Warangal Fort encroachments

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has written to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking immediate steps to identify Warangal Fort lands as Archaeological Survey of India property and remove encroachments and illegal constructions.

Kishan said Warangal, the capital of the Kakatiya dynasty for nearly 250 years, and its seven-layered fortification system hold historical value, though only three of the original fort walls now remain.

He alleged that residents have encroached upon the remaining structures and other fort lands, despite ASI notices warning that such acts are punishable.

He further recalled that ASI officials had written to the Warangal collector on November 4, 2022, and December 1, 2025, seeking removal of illegal structures.

He said revenue records still describe the land as government land instead of ASI property, hindering action.

Kishan noted that Archaeological Survey of India had sought a joint inspection and correction of records on October 15, 2025, and again flagged fresh encroachments on the mud wall in a letter dated December 3, 2025.

He urged the state government to remove encroachments, restore the land to the ASI, correct revenue records and initiate legal action against violators.