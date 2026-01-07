Nikitha’s family says accused yet to be arrested

HYDERABAD: Family members of Nikitha Godishala, a 27-year-old woman allegedly killed in the United States, have said that the accused, Arjun Sharma, has not been arrested.

Speaking to the TNIE, Nikitha’s father, Anand Godishala, said the accused remained at large. He added that the process of repatriating his daughter’s body could take three to four days.

In a statement released on Instagram, the family said reports claiming that a suspect had been arrested were “false and baseless”. The statement said the family was in direct communication with US law enforcement agencies and police officials in the state of Maryland.

“We are in continuous coordination with the Indian Embassy in the United States. The process for the repatriation of our daughter’s mortal remains is currently underway,” the statement said.