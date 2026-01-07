Serial killer gets third life term in 2019 murder in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Medchal Malkajgiri court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old serial killer to life imprisonment in connection with a 2019 murder case registered at Shamirpet police station.

The II Additional District and Sessions Judge convicted Magani Ramulu, also known as Maina Ramulu, who has been in prison since January 2021 and is already serving two life sentences in other murder cases. With the latest conviction, another life term has been added.

The case dates back to March 16, 2019, when the highly decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found at a plantation near Upparpally Circle close to the Outer Ring Road. Investigators later identified the victim as Pallapu Lavanya, also known as Manjula, aged 35.

Police said the investigation revealed that Ramulu attacked the woman with a boulder after she resisted a sexual assault. He also allegedly stole her mobile phone. The case was subsequently altered to include charges under Sections 302 (murder) and 379 (theft) of the IPC.

According to police records, Ramulu is allegedly involved in 18 murder cases, one jail escape case and six property offence cases registered between 2003 and the end of 2020.