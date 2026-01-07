Telangana Minister Sridhar expects HILT to generate Rs 10,766 crore

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday told the Telangana Assembly that the state government expects to generate Rs 10,766 crore in revenue through land conversion fees under the HILT policy.

Explaining the calculation in the Assembly, he said, “The net industrial land area is 4,740 acres. The average SRO rate is Rs 12,000 per sq yard, or Rs 5.8 crore per acre. Conversion charges will be Rs 300 per sq metre (Rs 250 per sq yard), which works out to about Rs 12.1 lakh per acre. If land is converted under existing Municipal Administration and Urban Development norms, the revenue would be only Rs 574 crore. Under the HILT policy, we can realise Rs 10,766 crore.”

He added that 54% of the land, or 2,560 acres, falls under the 30% SRO slab. “That is Rs 1.7 crore per acre, yielding Rs 4,454 crore. The remaining 46% falls under the 50% SRO slab, or Rs 2.9 crore per acre, from which we expect Rs 6,332 crore. In total, Rs 10,766 crore is expected.”

Replying to a short discussion on the HILT policy before the Assembly was adjourned sine die, Sridhar Babu said industries operating on lease land would also be shifted.

“The basic premise is SRO rates. How do you fix market value? There is no objective measure. The government fixes basic value on rational principles, and we have taken SRO rates to determine conversion charges,” he said.