TGCHE releases reforms including UG curriculum revision, internship programme for 2025–26

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released a comprehensive report outlining major initiatives and reforms, including revision of the undergraduate curriculum for the 2025-26 academic year and introduction of an internship programme to provide hands-on experience in higher education governance.

The measures aim to bridge academia and industry, foster innovation, and build skills in digital transformation and sustainability.

The report covers the period from October 2024 to December 2025 and offers an overview of policy interventions, academic and governance reforms, curriculum restructuring, admissions and examination reforms, research promotion, and student-centric measures undertaken by TGCHE.

These initiatives align with the vision of the Government of Telangana and the National Education Policy-2020. Senior officials recently submitted the report on initiatives, reforms and achievements to the Telangana Governor and Chancellor.

A key highlight is revision of the undergraduate curriculum covering BA, BSc, BCom and BBA programmes. Credits have been rationalised to 142 from 124, in line with the University Grants Commission framework, emphasising skill-based education, reduced student pressure, and stronger English proficiency.