Chief Minister Revanth unveils poster for second edition of CM Cup

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday unveiled the poster of the second edition of the CM Cup, scheduled to be held from January 17, 2026, across Telangana.

The tournament, covering 44 disciplines, will be conducted from the village level to the state level under the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATS). The 2026 edition introduces several new features. The event will be digitally enabled from the gram panchayat level to the state level, with digital registration, centralised data capture and monitoring, and a transparent progression system for teams and athletes.

SATS will deploy smart support systems, including a WhatsApp bot, AI chatbot and AI call centre in Telugu, Hindi and English. Comparative data analysis of winners from different editions of the CM Cup will also be used for monitoring, feedback and grievance redressal, with limited manual intervention.

A Unique Player Identification System will be introduced, providing each athlete with a digital ID to support long-term data storage, performance tracking and future sporting pathways.

For the first time in Telangana, competitions will be held at the Assembly constituency level, linking grassroots participation with district and state championships.