Four college students killed, one injured as speeding car crashes into tree in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Four students died and another severely injured after their car crashed into a roadside tree at Mirzaguda on Wednesday night while returning from a birthday party.

The deceased identified Kargayala Sumith, Sri Nikhil, Balmuri Rohith, and Devala Surya Teja, all aged around 20 years. Rohith was an engineering student at MGIT, while the other three were BBA students at ICFAI Business School (IBS). The injured student, Sunkari Nakshatra, has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that excessive speed was the cause of the accident.

Mokila police said that the fatal accident happened at around 1 am on Thursday after Sumith's birthday celebrations. At the time of the incident, Sumith was driving towards Narsingi from Mokila.

According to officials the impact was so severe that the car split into two. The police reached the scene after receiving the information. The bodies were taken to Chevella government hospital for post-mortem examination.