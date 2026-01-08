Officials tackle Singur reservoir repairs amid water supply concerns

SANGAREDDY: A delicate balancing act is unfolding as officials weigh urgent repairs to the Singur reservoir against the need to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to Hyderabad and the surrounding districts.

After several rounds of deliberations, authorities decided to drain about 8 tmcft of water from the reservoir in phases to facilitate repairs, in line with directions of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

The district collector subsequently convened a meeting with officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Mission Bhagiratha and the Irrigation department, asking them to prepare an action plan for alternative water arrangements.

However, HMWSSB and Mission Bhagiratha officials cautioned against a hasty drawdown, warning that it could disrupt drinking water supply not only in the district but also in Hyderabad.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha echoed the concern, stressing the need for balance. “Taking up repairs to the Singur reservoir is a top priority. At the same time, we must ensure the drinking water needs of the public in Hyderabad and the districts are met,” he reportedly told officials.

Singur reservoir general manager Ramakrishna said a fresh meeting of all stakeholders would be held on January 9 or 10 to revisit the issue. He said the reservoir currently holds about 16 tmcft of water and supplies 120 million gallons per day to Hyderabad, in addition to meeting village requirements through Mission Bhagiratha. Even after the proposed depletion, about 8 tmcft would remain to commence repairs, he said.

An irrigation official, however, maintained that the remaining water would be sufficient to meet drinking water needs and said the decision to go ahead with repairs was final. A final call is expected at the upcoming meeting.