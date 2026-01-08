Protests erupt at MANUU over government's bid to reclaim 50 acres of university land

HYDERABAD: Protests broke out at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Wednesday, with students demanding immediate withdrawal of a notice issued by the Telangana government proposing to resume 50 acres of university land.

Condemning the move, the MANUU Students’ Collective organised a rally from the Central Library to Bab-e-Ilm, raising slogans of “Land Chori Na-Manzoor”. The students urged the state government to refrain from any attempt to resume university land.

They warned that any move to take over campus land would be resisted.

The protest follows a notice issued by the Rangareddy district collector’s office to MANUU Registrar Ishtiaq Ahmad. Seeking an explanation within seven days as to why 50 acres of land in Survey Nos. 211 and 212 of Manikonda village, Gandipet mandal, should not be resumed, the notice points out that of the total 200 acres allotted to MANUU in 1998, about 150 acres are covered by structures, while 50 acres remain vacant. The notice cites this as “non-utilisation”.

The notice, dated December 15, states that the land was allotted as prime government land and that unused portions are liable to be resumed for non-utilisation and violation of conditions. It refers to physical inspection reports and earlier proceedings, and calls upon the university to explain why the unutilised land should not be taken back into government custody.