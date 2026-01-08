Protests erupt at MANUU over government's bid to reclaim 50 acres of university land

HYDERABAD: Protests broke out at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Wednesday, with students demanding immediate withdrawal of a notice issued by the Telangana government proposing to resume 50 acres of university land.
Condemning the move, the MANUU Students’ Collective organised a rally from the Central Library to Bab-e-Ilm, raising slogans of “Land Chori Na-Manzoor”. The students urged the state government to refrain from any attempt to resume university land.
They warned that any move to take over campus land would be resisted.
The protest follows a notice issued by the Rangareddy district collector’s office to MANUU Registrar Ishtiaq Ahmad. Seeking an explanation within seven days as to why 50 acres of land in Survey Nos. 211 and 212 of Manikonda village, Gandipet mandal, should not be resumed, the notice points out that of the total 200 acres allotted to MANUU in 1998, about 150 acres are covered by structures, while 50 acres remain vacant. The notice cites this as “non-utilisation”.
The notice, dated December 15, states that the land was allotted as prime government land and that unused portions are liable to be resumed for non-utilisation and violation of conditions. It refers to physical inspection reports and earlier proceedings, and calls upon the university to explain why the unutilised land should not be taken back into government custody.
In response, the university has sought two months to submit a detailed reply.
Talha Mannan, a student leader, said the notice reflected a broader approach towards public universities. “This is not an isolated administrative act. Universities are increasingly being seen as repositories of vacant land. We have seen similar attempts in the case of the University of Hyderabad. MANUU students will not allow a repeat here,” he said.
He added that the land was meant for the academic community and future generations, and that delays in utilisation were due to procedural hurdles, funding constraints and dependence on central agencies such as the CPWD. Penalising universities for this, he said, was unjust.
Former MANUU Students’ Union president (2019) and Fraternity Movement national vice-president Umar Faruq said the students would oppose any reduction in campus land. “We will not surrender even an inch. This land is meant for students, especially minority and economically weaker sections. MANUU already faces inadequate facilities, including a shortage of hostels, particularly for boys. Several departments run multiple courses from the same buildings. The university needs more land, not less,” he said.
Former students’ union president Mateen Ashraf expressed similar views.
Opposition reacts
Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government in the state which was destroying the education system was now working in a “mission mode” to grab lands of various universities.
“After HCU lands in Kancha Gachibowli, the government has now eyed the Urdu University lands,” Kishan alleged in a statement.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar objected to the notice, questioning whether the state government intended to “sell and plunder” university lands.
Former minister T Harish Rao, in a social media post, said that in the past two years the state government had repeatedly targeted university lands, raising concerns about its approach towards education and research.