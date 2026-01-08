Redefining access: Rewording police paperwork in Telugu

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the state, chargesheets and investigation reports have been prepared in Telugu, a people-first initiative undertaken by Dundigal head constable Maloth Swaroopa to make legal procedures easier to understand for those unfamiliar with English.

A 2014-batch constable, the first recruitment after the formation of the state, Swaroopa completed investigations in two cases in 2025 and filed the chargesheet and final report in Telugu in local courts, with encouragement from her superiors.

Government correspondence is usually in English, forcing many citizens to rely on translations. Swaroopa’s initiative seeks to bridge that gap, a practice already followed in some northern states.

Speaking to TNIE, Swaroopa said it initially took more time as police personnel are used to drafting documents in English. “However, since Telugu is my mother tongue and communication language, I didn’t find it very difficult. From next time onwards, it won’t take as much time,” she said.

Dundigal SHO P Sateesh encouraged personnel at the station to file chargesheets and final reports in Telugu, though Swaroopa was the first to implement it.