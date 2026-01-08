Tapgate SIT summons CM Revanth Reddy’s brother, others

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case has summoned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother, A Kondal Reddy. The allegation is that Kondal Reddy’s phone was tapped during the BRS regime, when Revanth Reddy was in the Opposition.

The SIT has also summoned former BRS MLAs Jaipal Yadav and Chiramurthy Lingayya to appear on Thursday at 11 am. It recorded the statement of BRS MLC K Naveen Rao two days ago.

The SIT has now summoned Naveen Rao’s father, Kondal Rao, and MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao’s son, Sandeep. Kondal Rao reportedly informed officials that he was unwell and sought questioning at his residence, while Sandeep is currently abroad.

After bringing the prime accused, T Prabhakar Rao, from the United States to Hyderabad, police questioned him several times. As he allegedly did not cooperate, police moved the Supreme Court seeking custodial interrogation. Following 14 days of custody, police have summoned several politicians and other well-known persons and recorded statements from hundreds of witnesses.

The matter is listed before the Supreme Court on January 16, and police are preparing a status report. The case was registered at Panjagutta police station in March 2024. Investigators allege that phones of the present chief minister, then PCC chairman, Revanth Reddy, his family members, and others including politicians, businessmen, journalists and a high court judge were tapped.