Telangana Kacheguda flat raided in cattle blood racket probe

HYDERABAD: A team of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), accompanied by officials of the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA), on Wednesday raided a residential complex near Kacheguda railway station and seized empty blood bags and cattle blood units.

Officials suspect a possible link to the cattle blood racket busted at a meat shop in Keesara on Monday, though investigations are on to identify others involved.

A senior CDSCO official told TNIE that action was taken at a residential complex near Kacheguda railway station, where the team seized a few empty blood bags meant for human use as well as blood units.

“The blood samples are still to be verified. They have been sent to the lab for testing. We found a laboratory setup inside the residence. The person involved is absconding and an investigation into the case is still going on,” the official added.

On Monday, Keesara police busted an illegal blood extraction racket at a meat shop, where blood was drawn from sheep and goats and supplied.

A senior GHMC veterinary official told TNIE that the team found 133 blood samples stored in a refrigerator during the inspection. “All the samples were collected from live sheep and goats. The samples were preserved in blood sachets. This is a case of animal cruelty. We prosecuted the person involved under sections 521 and 539 of PCA Act, 1960 and 325 of BNS. The shop was shut down by the police and the veterinary team,” the official said.

The official ruled out use for human transfusion, stating the samples were meant to prepare blood agar used in microbiology for bacterial culture and antibody screening. A letter was also submitted to the district collector, the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the State Animal Welfare Board.