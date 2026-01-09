CM Revanth Reddy abused Gandhi family in the past: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Countering Congress leaders for criticising his recent comments on Rahul Gandhi, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday reminded them that it was Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who repeatedly abused the Gandhi family in the past.

He was addressing the gathering during an event organised at Telangana Bhavan to welcome several leaders from other parties into the BRS fold.

He ridiculed Congress leaders for conveniently forgetting Revanth’s derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, yet raising objections to a statement he merely repeated. “Rahul Gandhi was called ‘Mudda Pappu’ by Revanth himself. I only repeated what he said,” Rama Rao remarked.

He also recalled that Revanth had gone to the extent of describing Sonia Gandhi as a “sacrificial goddess who took the lives of a thousand people and killed Telangana’s children”.