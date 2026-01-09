Eco-corridor planned ahead of Pushkaralu 2027 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled in 2027, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the state government plans to develop an eco-corridor along the Godavari river from Basara to Bhadrachalam, stressing the need for planning to promote ecotourism while protecting the riverine ecosystem.

Addressing newly appointed Indian Forest Service officers in Telangana, the chief minister said the upcoming Pushkaralu presented both an opportunity and a responsibility to ensure environmentally sustainable development. He asked the officers to prepare long-term plans that balance pilgrim management, tourism growth and conservation.

Reiterating that forest and environmental protection were core responsibilities of the department, he underlined the need to preserve forests as a shared natural asset for future generations, strengthen biodiversity protection and prevent degradation. Revanth also urged officers to prioritise public service, work with accountability and sensitivity, and advised those from other states to learn Telugu to better connect with local communities.