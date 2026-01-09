HLF 2026 to spotlight climate, literature and global ideas

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will host the 16th edition of the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) from January 24 to 26, 2026, at Sattva Knowledge City and District150 in HITEC City.

Organisers said HLF 2026 will feature 15 thematic streams, bringing together writers, thinkers, artists, scientists, journalists and policymakers from India and abroad. Climate conservation will be a key focus, with a dedicated ‘Climate Conversations’ stream examining the planet’s health and shared responsibility in tackling climate change.

Speakers from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, the UK and the US will participate. Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi will deliver the inaugural address, while Nobel Prize-winning economist Abhijit Banerjee will speak at the plenary session. The festival will also host a centenary session on Srinivas Rayaprol and the Ajay Gandhi Memorial Valedictory Session by Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Other streams include literature, poetry (Kaavya Dhaara), indigenous and endangered languages, science and the city, new-age media and journalism, cinema and moving images, storytelling, workshops, exhibitions and youth-focused programmes under ‘Youngistaan Nukkad’.

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said HLF 2026 aims to create an inclusive space where global challenges such as climate change intersect with literature, science, art and lived experiences, and is expected to draw a diverse audience from Hyderabad and beyond.