Hyderabad streamlines vehicle registration: No more RTO visits for new buyers

HYDERABAD: Buyers of new two-wheelers and cars will no longer be required to physically present their vehicles at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for first-time registration. Presently, only temporary registration numbers are provided at dealers.

Under the new procedure, authorised automobile dealers will submit permanent registration applications online on behalf of vehicle buyers. Dealers will upload key documents including the invoice, sale certificate (Form-21), road-worthiness certificate (Form-22), insurance details, proof of address, buyer’s photograph and signature, and photographs of the vehicle, engine number and chassis number.

Applications submitted by dealers will be scrutinised by the registering authority or additional registering authority. The authority will approve or reject the applications and allot registration numbers.

The registration certificate (RC) will then be sent directly to the vehicle owner through Speed Post.

To ensure compliance and prevent misuse, officials of the Transport department, including Motor Vehicle Inspectors, will be empowered to conduct random inspections of vehicle stock at authorised dealerships.