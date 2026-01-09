Hyderabad students’ CubeSat headed to space

HYDERABAD: Aerospace has long been seen as an adults-only domain. A classroom in Hyderabad has now shattered that belief. This Monday, when ISRO’s PSLV-C62 lifts off, it will carry a flight-ready CubeSat payload designed and built by students aged just 12 to 15.

As many as 17 students from Blue Blocks Montessori School, Hyderabad, have designed and assembled Project SBB-1 (Satellite Blue Blocks-1), a CubeSat payload officially manifested for launch aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission. The project marks a rare milestone in school-level science education, placing middle-school students at the centre of a real space mission.

The CubeSat, a 10×10 cm miniaturised satellite payload, was developed over nearly two-and-a-half years of ideation, followed by five months of hands-on assembly and testing. Scientists from Hyderabad-based space startup firm, TakeMe2Space, provided technical guidance, while the students independently handled design, integration and execution.

Explaining the payload, Class 8 student Ashrith Rudraraju said the CubeSat collects raw data using sensors such as accelerometers and gyroscopes to determine orientation, magnetic field strength, temperature, humidity and pressure in space. He added that such data can aid climate studies, disaster prediction and agricultural monitoring, including crop health and water use.