Space startup targets India’s first orbital data centre in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based space-tech startup TakeMe2Space (TM2Space) has raised $5 million in seed funding to build India’s first data centre in orbit, expanding its vision of running AI models directly on satellites. The round was led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from Unicorn India Ventures, Artha Venture Fund and SeaFund.

Founder and CEO Ronak Kumar Samantray said the funding will be used to expand the satellite constellation to six spacecraft, scale in-orbit AI processing and accelerate the development of high-power compute satellites. The company also plans to grow its team from 17 to 50–60 members and strengthen partnerships with ground station providers and AIT firms in India, the US and Australia.

Chiratae Ventures managing director Ranjith Menon said TakeMe2Space’s model of fractional satellite ownership and in-space computing makes orbital AI accessible to enterprises that previously could not deploy satellites at scale.

TakeMe2Space is building orbital data centres in Low Earth Orbit. Ronak said its OrbitLab platform functions as India’s first AI lab in space, allowing clients to upload and run AI models directly on satellites and pay only for usage. He added that proprietary radiation-shielding technology protects satellites while reducing operating costs.