Telangana Congress leaders complain to Natarajan against Jhansi Reddy

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders from Palakurthy constituency on Thursday levelled serious allegations against TPCC vice-president Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy, accusing her of running the party unit in an arbitrary and dictatorial manner.

Jhansi Reddy is the mother-in-law of Palakurthy MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy.

A delegation, led by Congress leader and PACS chairman Kakirala Hari Prasad Rao, met AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and submitted a detailed complaint outlining their grievances.

According to the delegation, Jhansi Reddy has consistently neglected party activists and sidelined senior Congress leaders and workers who have served the organisation for several decades. They alleged that her unilateral style of functioning has created discontent at the grassroots and weakened the party’s organisational strength in the constituency.

The leaders also alleged that Jhansi Reddy had arbitrarily suspended BC leader Peddi Krishnamurthy Goud from the party without any valid reason. They claimed such decisions had demoralised cadres and alienated key social groups.

Holding her responsible for the party’s poor showing in several villages in the recent panchayat elections, the delegation alleged that she was biased in the selection of candidates.

The delegation urged the AICC in-charge to appoint an independent and experienced in-charge for Palakurthy constituency and order an impartial inquiry into the decisions taken by Jhansi Reddy and their impact on party workers.