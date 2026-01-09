Telangana seeks national driving institute, Rs 175 crore for transport infrastructure

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged the Union government to set up an Institute of Driving, Training and Research in Telangana and district-level driving training centres to improve professional skills and road safety. He also sought `175 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investments scheme for transport infrastructure.

Speaking at the 43rd Transport Development Council meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Prabhakar presented a detailed representation on Telangana’s transport needs and discussed proposed amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act. He stressed the need for greater Central support for road safety, driver training and transport modernisation.

Under Vision 2047, the Transport department aims to train five lakh heavy vehicle drivers through IDTRs and research centres, besides establishing a Transport Academy and a Centre of Excellence for Driving and Road Safety. He said after the EV policy was notified through GO No. 41 on November 16, 2024, EV numbers rose from 4,376 in 2020 to 2,58,325 in 2025. The government aims for 100% EV penetration within the ORR and 25% outside it.

He said tracking devices would be installed in buses and taxis to improve safety for women and children, with enforcement through ANPR cameras and AI systems. Gadkari said the issues raised would be examined positively.