TGHRC orders Rs eight lakh compensation to family of woman who died after tubectomy at govt hospital

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission has directed the Health department to pay Rs 8 lakh as compensation to the family of a woman who died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Wanaparthy in 2017.

According to the complaint, M Lalitha underwent tubectomy under the Family Planning Indemnity Scheme at a free medical camp on June 26, 2017. She later complained of stomach pain and was shifted to the district area hospital in Wanaparthy on July 6.

As her condition deteriorated, she was moved to Osmania General Hospital, where she died on July 9 due to physiological and post-surgical complications.

The postmortem report cited cardio-pulmonary arrest and septic peritonitis following perforation of the ileum. The health commissioner had earlier sanctioned Rs 2 lakh as compensation. However, the TGHRC observed that the complications were not spontaneous and were linked to medical negligence, including failure to detect bowel injury.

Holding Dr A Srinivasulu, who performed the procedure, and other staff responsible, the Commission noted that Lalitha was survived by two minor sons, aged nine and 10, and a husband who is speech-impaired. It recommended payment of an additional Rs 8 lakh and providing employment to the husband on an outsourcing basis. The state government has been asked to comply and submit a report within six months.