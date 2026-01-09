Two former BRS MLAs appear before SIT in phone-tapping case

HYDERABAD: Former BRS MLAs Jaipal Yadav and Chirumurthy Lingaiah appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the phone-tapping case, at Jubilee Hills police station on Thursday.

The SIT also asked M Thirupathanna, an accused in the case, to appear before it. The police questioned them and recorded their statements. Later, speaking to the media, former Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav said that the SIT questioned him earlier.

“Phones of two persons from Kalwakurthy were tapped, because of which the SIT summoned me. The Special Intelligence Branch officials had asked me to share the numbers of two contacts — one from my phone and another from my PA’s phone. I don’t know why they have asked me to share those numbers,” he said.

“I know Thirupathanna. He asked me for those two numbers. I have also given my phone to the police,” he added. Lingaiah also said that he had shared a few numbers with Thirupathanna. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the SIT officials are likely to summon some more leaders from the BRS in the coming days.