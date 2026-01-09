We’ll invite President to Jatara if government doesn’t: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Asia’s biggest tribal festival, the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara, during its four-day celebrations, according to state BJP president N Ramchander Rao.
Speaking to the media during his maiden visit to the historic city of Warangal after assuming charge as the state BJP chief, he said that the Telangana BJP is urging the Union government to allocate more funds for the conduct of the tribal jatara.
The Jatara, centred around the worship of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, commemorates the legendary struggle of tribal communities for equality and their resistance against the rule of the Kakatiya kings.
Ramchander Rao alleged that the state government has so far failed to invite the President to the prestigious tribal festival. He said the state BJP has taken the initiative to invite the President, keeping in view the significance of the Jatara and the sentiments of tribal communities.
‘Won’t tolerate injustice to TG in water share’
Touching upon interstate river disputes, he said that the BJP would pursue an amicable settlement of water issues between the two states concerning the Krishna and Godavari rivers and related projects. At the same time, he cautioned that injustice to Telangana’s water share would not be tolerated. “We will fight any attempt to shortchange Telangana,” he said.
He accused the Congress government of deliberately shielding BRS leaders in the alleged phone-tapping case and the Kaleshwaram project irregularities.
He alleged that no senior or responsible BRS leader has been arrested so far, despite serious allegations.
Referring to the political roadmap ahead, Ramchander Rao said that as per the Constitution, the national census would be completed in 2026. The delimitation exercise would then be taken up by the Union government, following which Assembly elections would be held only in 2028.
Prime minister to visit Warangal in March
Despite Warangal district having no BJP representation in Lok Sabha, Rao said the party has succeeded in securing nearly `2,000 crore from the Union government for its development. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Warangal in March.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the reopening of the Mamnoor Airport, the establishment of a Tribal University in Mulugu district, a Periodic Overhaul (POH) unit in Mahbubabad district, the PM MITRA Parks scheme, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal and a Railway Manufacturing Unit (RMU) in Kazipet.
Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Ramchander Rao said the state lacks a visionary leader at the helm, which he termed a loss to Telangana. He alleged that the Congress government is eyeing the sale of valuable government lands across the state.
He further charged the chief minister with neglecting the development of Kakatiya University by not allocating adequate funds.
The BJP leader said that Revanth Reddy had cheated the people of Warangal before the Assembly elections by promising an underground drainage system, a promise that remains unfulfilled even now.
Calling it time to tighten the screws, he urged party cadres to strengthen the organisation at the booth level. He asked them to stay battle-ready for the upcoming municipal elections.
Govt invites KCR to Medaram Jatara
Hyderabad: The state government has officially invited BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Medaram Maha Jatara, which is scheduled to begin on January 28.
On Thursday, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha met KCR at his farmhouse in Erravalli and personally handed over the invitation.
Accepting the invitation, the BRS chief thanked the ministers and stated that he would definitely attend the jatara. He also enquired about the ongoing works at the jatara venue.
Later speaking to reporters, Seethakka said that she had personally invited all party floor leaders to the jatara during the Assembly session. As she did not get an opportunity to meet KCR at that time, they came to the farmhouse personally to invite him, she added.