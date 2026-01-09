We’ll invite President to Jatara if government doesn’t: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Asia’s biggest tribal festival, the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara, during its four-day celebrations, according to state BJP president N Ramchander Rao.

Speaking to the media during his maiden visit to the historic city of Warangal after assuming charge as the state BJP chief, he said that the Telangana BJP is urging the Union government to allocate more funds for the conduct of the tribal jatara.

The Jatara, centred around the worship of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, commemorates the legendary struggle of tribal communities for equality and their resistance against the rule of the Kakatiya kings.

Ramchander Rao alleged that the state government has so far failed to invite the President to the prestigious tribal festival. He said the state BJP has taken the initiative to invite the President, keeping in view the significance of the Jatara and the sentiments of tribal communities.

‘Won’t tolerate injustice to TG in water share’

Touching upon interstate river disputes, he said that the BJP would pursue an amicable settlement of water issues between the two states concerning the Krishna and Godavari rivers and related projects. At the same time, he cautioned that injustice to Telangana’s water share would not be tolerated. “We will fight any attempt to shortchange Telangana,” he said.