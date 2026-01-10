BRS leader K Rama Rao exhorts party cadre to be ready for civic body elections

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao on Friday called upon the cadre to take inspiration from the party’s performance in the recent panchayat elections and be prepared for the municipal polls.

The BRS began its preparatory meetings for the municipal elections in Warangal district on Thursday. Rama Rao held meetings with Karimnagar leaders on Friday.

Stating that the people voted against the ruling Congress in the recent panchayat polls, he said: “BRS secured a huge number of villages. We should continue with the same spirit and try to win as many municipalities as possible.”

The Sircilla MLA also said that BRS winning more than 4,000 gram panchayats indicates to changing political dynamics in the state.

“People were against the Congress because it hoodwinked all sections of the people in the last 24 months. Governance was collapsed in all sectors,” he said and added that the Congress will receive a rude shock in the forthcoming municipal polls.

The BRS leader alleged that the state government failed to “spend even a rupee” in urban areas because of which municipalities are facing several problems.