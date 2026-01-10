Chinese manja injures man, kid in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 48-year-old private employee was injured after a Chinese manja slit his neck at the Amberpet flyover on Friday.

Amberpet police said the injured, Damera Veeraiah, a resident of Vasavinagar in Ramanthapur, was travelling from Banjara Hills to Ramanthapur after work when the manja came in contact with his neck, causing a deep cut. He was admitted to a private hospital in Amberpet, where doctors said he is stable and out of danger.

In a separate incident, a four-year-old boy, Sreehan, suffered severe throat injuries after coming into contact with Chinese manja in Metpally, Nizamabad district. The incident occurred while he was playing at his grandparents’ house during the Sankranti holidays. Doctors treated him with 20 stitches at a private hospital.

Police have warned that Chinese manja can cause serious injuries and even electric shocks, particularly to children.

Five arrested for possessing banned Chinese manja

Meanwhile, police arrested five persons for allegedly possessing the banned 155 Monofil Gold Chinese manja bobbins, while attempting to sell them to customers.

Acting on credible information, the Special Crime Team of CCS apprehended the accused while they were in possession of the banned Chinese manja bobbins.