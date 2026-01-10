CM Revanth echoes Naidu’s give-and-take call on interstate water disputes with Andhra

HYDERABAD: Echoing the views of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday too suggested a give-and-take approach among stakeholder states to resolve interstate water disputes amicably. He said river water issues should be settled through discussions.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the Suzen Medicare Pvt Ltd unit at Maheshwaram, Revanth said Telangana was open to dialogue with stakeholder states, particularly sibling state Andhra Pradesh.

“Debates have been taking place over water disputes in recent days in AP and Telangana. I am suggesting to AP politicians that when anyone asks me whether I want water or trouble, I say I want water. If asked whether I want disputes or solutions, I seek solutions. Under the guise of water disputes, neither my government nor my party wants to derive political mileage. Sonia Gandhi granted separate Telangana to permanently resolve water disputes between the two sibling states,” Revanth said.

Deriving political mileage out of water disputes was not correct, he added, stressing that such issues should be resolved on apolitical lines.

“Dialogue is the only solution. Court cases or meetings with others are not the right way to resolve disputes. Let us sit together and resolve our issues. This is our policy,” the chief minister said, addressing his AP counterpart.

Recalling that projects such as the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Kalwakurthy, Dindi, SLBC, Bheema and Nettempadu on the Krishna river were approved before bifurcatino, Revanth appealed to Naidu not to create obstacles and to cooperate with Telangana in securing the remaining permissions.