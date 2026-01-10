Justice League | Telangana government memo allowing Raja Saab ticket price hike suspended

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday suspended a government memorandum issued by the Special Chief Secretary, Home Department, permitting higher ticket prices for Raja Saab, the Prabhas-starrer released the same day. NV Shravan Kumar expressed displeasure, noting earlier court directions on cinema ticket pricing were violated, despite public assurances by state ministers that no hike would be allowed.

“The minister publicly announced that movie ticket rates would not be increased and stated that clear instructions were given to officials. Despite this, the officers neither follow ministerial directions nor comply with court orders,” the judge observed while hearing a lunch motion.

The order comes a month after the high court suspended a similar memo allowing fares for Akhanda-2 in December 2025, when contempt proceedings were initiated against the special chief secretary before being stayed.

Justice Shravan Kumar questioned film-specific orders instead of revisiting the existing GO, calling such memos disobedience of binding directions. The court rejected submissions by producers, BookMyShow and theatre owners, passed interim directions and adjourned the matter.