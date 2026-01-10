Justice League | Telangana government memo allowing Raja Saab ticket price hike suspended

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday suspended a government memorandum issued by the Special Chief Secretary, Home Department, permitting higher ticket prices for Raja Saab, the Prabhas-starrer released the same day. NV Shravan Kumar expressed displeasure, noting earlier court directions on cinema ticket pricing were violated, despite public assurances by state ministers that no hike would be allowed.
“The minister publicly announced that movie ticket rates would not be increased and stated that clear instructions were given to officials. Despite this, the officers neither follow ministerial directions nor comply with court orders,” the judge observed while hearing a lunch motion.
The order comes a month after the high court suspended a similar memo allowing fares for Akhanda-2 in December 2025, when contempt proceedings were initiated against the special chief secretary before being stayed.
Justice Shravan Kumar questioned film-specific orders instead of revisiting the existing GO, calling such memos disobedience of binding directions. The court rejected submissions by producers, BookMyShow and theatre owners, passed interim directions and adjourned the matter.
Drugs case against actor Navdeep quashed
Justice J Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against actor Navdeep Pallapolu in the Madhapur drugs case, holding that continuation of the prosecution would amount to an abuse of process of law. The criminal petition was filed under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure seeking quashing of proceedings pending before Nampally judge. Navdeep was arrayed for offences under the NDPS Act, 1985.
The case arose from an alleged drug syndicate unearthed by the narcotics police about three years ago, in which 12 persons were arrested. Though no contraband was seized from Navdeep, he was issued notices for questioning and later named in the chargesheet, allegedly based on links with accused drug peddler Ramchand.
Senior counsel E Venkata Siddhartha argued that Navdeep was falsely implicated, as his name did not appear in the complaint or statements recorded. Opposing the plea, Additional Public Prosecutor V Jithendar Rao said the matter should go to trial. After examining the record and relying on State of Haryana vs Bhajan Lal, the court allowed the petition and quashed the proceedings.