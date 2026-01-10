Rs 1.02 crore accident insurance cover for government staff: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday announced that the state government will soon introduce a scheme to provide Rs 1.02 crore accident insurance cover to all government employees.

In a press statement issued here, Vikramarka said that the decision will benefit around 5.14 lakh state government employees and their families.

The deputy chief minister said that consultations with leading bankers in the state have been completed to operationalise the process related to the Rs 1.02 crore accident insurance.

He also said: “Despite financial constraints, the Congress government is clearing bills pending from the previous regime in a phased manner on a regular monthly basis, keeping employee welfare as its core objective.”

He recalled that accident insurance cover of more than Rs 1 crore has already been extended to the employees of Singareni, TRANSCO, SPDCL, NPDCL and GENCO. “Benefits under this scheme have already been extended to 38,000 regular employees in Singareni and 71,387 employees working in power utilities,” he said.

Congress must own its record, says Bhatti

Earlier in the day, Vikramarka called on Congress leaders to actively communicate the party’s development record ahead of the Madhira municipality elections, saying only those committed to a clean and green town should be elected.

Addressing a special meeting of key Congress leaders at Madupalli within the Madhira municipal limits, the deputy chief minister said that Congress cadre often hesitate to publicise the party’s work, while rival parties repeatedly speak about projects completed decades ago.

He urged party workers to focus on winning the municipal polls and to explain government welfare measures to residents.