Rs 1.02 crore accident insurance cover for government staff: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday announced that the state government will soon introduce a scheme to provide Rs 1.02 crore accident insurance cover to all government employees.
In a press statement issued here, Vikramarka said that the decision will benefit around 5.14 lakh state government employees and their families.
The deputy chief minister said that consultations with leading bankers in the state have been completed to operationalise the process related to the Rs 1.02 crore accident insurance.
He also said: “Despite financial constraints, the Congress government is clearing bills pending from the previous regime in a phased manner on a regular monthly basis, keeping employee welfare as its core objective.”
He recalled that accident insurance cover of more than Rs 1 crore has already been extended to the employees of Singareni, TRANSCO, SPDCL, NPDCL and GENCO. “Benefits under this scheme have already been extended to 38,000 regular employees in Singareni and 71,387 employees working in power utilities,” he said.
Congress must own its record, says Bhatti
Earlier in the day, Vikramarka called on Congress leaders to actively communicate the party’s development record ahead of the Madhira municipality elections, saying only those committed to a clean and green town should be elected.
Addressing a special meeting of key Congress leaders at Madupalli within the Madhira municipal limits, the deputy chief minister said that Congress cadre often hesitate to publicise the party’s work, while rival parties repeatedly speak about projects completed decades ago.
He urged party workers to focus on winning the municipal polls and to explain government welfare measures to residents.
He said informing at least 10 people a day about schemes such as ration cards, fine rice distribution, Arogyasri, free electricity up to 200 units and free RTC bus travel for women would be sufficient to reach voters.
Listing development works undertaken in Madhira, the deputy chief minister cited underground drainage, underground power lines, lake development for tourism, construction of college and school buildings, establishment of agriculture and general polytechnics, upgradation of the ITI, and the setting up of facilities such as a bus stand and banks.
Referring to complaints about ongoing underground drainage works, he said infrastructure projects often appear chaotic during execution but yield results once completed. He added that officials had been instructed to refill trenches where works were completed and that new cement concrete roads would be laid after the drainage network was completed.
He said sewage would be treated through sewage treatment plants, while rainwater would be diverted through a separate system, and reiterated that continued development depends on electing Congress candidates to the municipality.