SAMARTH centre in Hyderabad to address key skill gaps in forensic DNA profiling

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that early detection and affordability were the two major challenges in addressing genetic and rare diseases.

He was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the National Skill Development Centre — SAMARTH (Skilling & Accessing Molecular Advancements in Research & Technology for Health) at the BRIC-Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (BRIC-CDFD). He also inaugurated the iDeaNA-BRIC-CDFD Technology Incubator at the centre.

The SAMARTH centre, being established by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), will address key skill gaps in forensic DNA profiling and molecular diagnostics. It will offer structured training, certification and outreach to develop an industry-ready workforce and promote indigenous diagnostic technologies. The iDeaNA - BRIC-CDFD Technology Incubator will accelerate early-stage innovations and deep-tech startups in life sciences and related disciplines.

The MoS said that unlike earlier decades, when India was primarily battling infectious diseases, the country has now entered a futuristic phase where molecular diagnostics, genome sequencing and personalised medicine are becoming central to healthcare delivery.

Jitendra Singh noted that institutions like CDFD play a crucial role in bridging laboratory research with real-life clinical outcomes. He also stressed that the country was witnessing rapid progress in genomics-led initiatives, including large-scale genome sequencing, paediatric genetic disease programmes, and pioneering work in areas such as haemophilia.

He said these efforts were preparing the healthcare system for an era of personalised treatment, where patients with similar conditions may require different therapeutic approaches. DBT & DG-BRIC Secretary Dr Rajesh S Gokhale and BRIC-CDFD Director Prof Ullas Kolthur were also present on the occasion.