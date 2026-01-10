SCR steps up preparation ahead of Sankranti rush in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Anticipating surge in passenger footfall ahead of the Sankranti, South Central Railway (SCR) has put in place a series of measures to manage the expected rush across key stations in the Hyderabad division.

To facilitate smooth operations, 17 booking counters and 20 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines are operational, while passengers have been encouraged to use the RailOne mobile application, which offers a 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked through digital payment modes from January 14 to July 14. Special ground operations teams comprising Ticket Examiners and Railway Protection Force personnel have been deployed at Secunderabad station. All construction sites have been fully barricaded and entry and exit obstructions removed to ensure passenger safety.

In view of redevelopment works at Secunderabad Railway Station, parking has been temporarily suspended, with limited pick-up and drop-off at Platform No 1, while parking access restrictions at the Bhoiguda entrance on the Platform No 10 side have been lifted.

Additional train stoppages have been provided from January 7 to 20 for 16 trains at Hi-tech City and 11 at Charlapalli, with temporary stoppages at Lingampalli extended for 10 trains up to April 30. SCR has urged passengers to use suburban stations and reach terminals well in advance to avoid inconvenience during peak hours.