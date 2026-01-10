SC/ST case on cops named in Dalit remand prisoner death case in Telangana

SURYAPET: Kodad DSP Sridhar Reddy on Friday confirmed that a second case (Crime No. 245/2025) was registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2025, against Chilkur SI Suresh Reddy and Kodad Rural CI Pratap Lingam in connection with the death of Karna Rajesh, a remand prisoner lodged at the Huzurnagar sub-jail on November 16, 2025.

Rajesh died while undergoing treatment at Secunderabad Gandhi Hospital. A case was initially registered at the Huzurnagar police station under Crime No. 223/2025, Section 196 of the BNSS, and the inquiry is being conducted in line with National Human Rights Commission guidelines.

Following a complaint by Rajesh’s mother, Karla Lalitha, the second case was registered, the DSP said. The CI was suspended and the SI transferred. To ensure an impartial probe, the Additional Director General of Police, Multi-Zone II, appointed Nalgonda DCRB DSP G Ravi as the investigating officer.

Family paid Rs 4.12 lakh compensation

The DSP recalled that district administration sanctioned Rs 4,12,500 as compensation to the family, based on proposals submitted by Suryapet SP K Narsimha. The cheque was handed over to Lalitha on December 26 by the chairman of the Telangana State SC and ST Commission. DSP Sridhar Reddy said both cases were being pursued under the respective legal provisions.