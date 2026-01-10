Six key players in exam paper leak identified in Telangana

WARANGAL: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University authorities have identified five suspended Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) and a junior assistant as the main accused in the leakage of the third-year BSc (Agriculture) question paper that led to mass copying in Jagtial district.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Aldas Janaiah said the question paper was leaked from the Agricultural College, Warangal. A junior assistant, Kartik, allegedly accepted bribes from AEO candidates and circulated the paper ahead of the examination, the V-C said.

Around 50 AEOs had enrolled in the third-year BSc (Agriculture) course for departmental promotion as Agricultural Officers. The leaked paper resulted in large-scale copying during the examination in Jagtial, prompting invigilators to stop the test midway.

About 570 regular students and 50 departmental candidates are enrolled in the course across the university. The V-C said investigations were continuing to identify all those involved and to initiate action under university rules.