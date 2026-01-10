Stone laid for Rs 3.17 crore development works in Telangana's Yellandu

KHAMMAM: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that no eligible beneficiary would be left out under the Indiramma housing scheme and that more units would be sanctioned to all the deserving applicants in the next three phases of scheme implementation.

The minister was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 3.17 crore in different wards of the Yellandu municipality.

Stating that the government was committed to overall development of municipalities, he said: “The Congress government is prioritising comprehensive development of urban areas. It will ensure that Yellandu municipality too would witness significant progress.”

Emphasising that Yellandu would be developed as a model town, he said: “Funds have been allocated to resolve long-pending CC road and drainage issues in wards 1, 4, 7, 8, 9, 18, 22 and 24.”

Referring to recent gram panchayat elections, the minister said that the people have given a resounding mandate to the Congress as they are impressed by the good governance being provided by the Congress as well as the welfare schemes it has been implementing in the last two years.

Srinivasa Reddy also announced that more Indiramma houses would be sanctioned soon. “The government’s objective is to provide irrigation and drinking water to all five mandals in the Yellandu Assembly constituency. Irrigation water would be supplied to the region through the Sita Rama project, for which necessary funds would be allocated in the next Budget,” he added.