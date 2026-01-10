Telangana government to withdraw show cause notice issued to MANUU

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to withdraw within a week the show cause notice issued to Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), seeking explanation as to why 50 acres out of 200 acres allotted to the varsity in 1998 remain unutilised till date.

This was revealed when a delegation from the university, comprising present and former students, met Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) chairman Faheem Qureshi.

It may be mentioned here that Rangareddy Collector’s office issued a show case notice recently to MANUU, seeking an explanation as to why 50 acres of land in Survey No 211 and 212 of Manikonda village should not be resumed as only 150 acres of 200 acres allotted to MANUU are covered by structures, while 50 acres remain vacant. The varsity was asked to respond to the notice within seven days. The university has sought two months to submit a detailed reply.

Taking to TNIE, former MANUU Students’ Union president and Fraternity Movement national vice-president Umar Faruq said: “During the meeting, TMREIS chairman assured us that within a week the state government will issue a official circular, stating that government is withdrawing the earlier notice. The recent inspection on the varsity premises was a regular one and that there was no intention to take back the land.”