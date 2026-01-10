Telangana Minister Vivek asks Centre to harness AI power to curb illegal mining

HYDERABAD: Labour & Mines Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy on Friday suggested that the Union government study and implement application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the mining sector to prevent illegal mining activities more effectively and improve overall efficiency.

Stating that illegal mining remains a major challenge, he said that the state government has been deploying advanced technologies such as GPS-based vehicle tracking, drone surveillance and satellite mapping to curb violations.

The minister was speaking at the Rashtriya Khanij Chintan Shivir-2026 at Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Mines Ministers of different states and mining department officials participated in the conference.

Highlighting the Telangana government’s commitment to transparency and sustainability, Vivek said that the state has adopted the principle of “zero illegal mining, zero illegal transport and zero overloading”.

The minister thanked and appreciated the Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy’s efforts in organising the Chintan Shivir. He said it is commendable that the Union government is looking sincerely and seriously at the role of minerals in the growth of country’s economy.

“Though these reforms bring several challenges in the short term, they will yield strong and sustainable results in the long run,” he asserted.

Stating that the state government has taken a cue from the Union government’s ambitious economic growth target, Vivek said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set an ambitious target of achieving a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

The mining sector is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this goal, the minister added.