Winter 2025 brings coldest, longest cold-wave spell for Telangana in decade

HYDERABAD: Winter 2025 emerged as one of the coldest and most prolonged spells Telangana has seen in the past decade, with December recording an unusually high number of cold-wave days.

According to data accessed by the TNIE, Telangana witnessed 18 cold-wave days in December 2025, a steep jump from just two such days in December 2024 and the highest count recorded in the last 10 years. The month alone saw two severe cold waves.

While northern districts such as Adilabad are traditionally the most vulnerable to harsh winters, this season the cold travelled far beyond its usual confines. Central Telangana districts, including Sangareddy and Medak, along with parts of the western outskirts of Hyderabad, experienced sustained low temperatures rarely seen in these semi-urban regions.

GNRS Srnivasa Rao, senior official, IMD Hyderabad, told the TNIE, “A cold wave is declared when minimum temperatures fall below 10°C and are between 4.5°C and 6.4°C lower than normal. A severe cold wave is declared when the departure from normal exceeds 6.5°C, and such conditions must persist for at least two consecutive days. Winter 2025 met these criteria repeatedly. While the official Hyderabad observatory recorded a lowest minimum temperature of around 7.1°C, several peripheral areas dipped closer to or below 7°C, highlighting the widespread nature of the cold spell.”

Explaining the reasons behind the prolonged chill, meteorologists say the severity of the winter to a combination of strong radiational cooling, clear night skies and exceptionally low humidity. Under these conditions, heat absorbed during the day escaped rapidly after sunset, allowing temperatures to plunge. Adding to the intensity was the unusual southward movement of cold northerly winds, which typically affect only northern Telangana but this year extended deep into central districts.