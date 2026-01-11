15 acres of Miyapur land worth Rs 3,000 crore reclaimed by HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 15 acres of government land valued at approximately Rs 3,000 crore in Miyapur on Saturday.

The operation was carried out in Survey No. 44 of Maktha Mahabubpet village, Miyapur, under Serilingampally mandal in Rangareddy district. Acting on earlier complaints, HYDRAA had last month removed encroachments over five acres in the same survey number.

As part of the continued action, 18 sheds spread over about 200 metres along the Miyapur–Bachupally main road were demolished earlier, leading to the recovery of an additional 15 acres. The encroached land, where boundaries had been illegally marked with tin sheets, was cleared and secured with fencing. HYDRAA boards were installed to clearly indicate the land as government property.

Following reports of illegal registrations of government land in Survey No. 44 and the suspension of the concerned Sub-Registrar, HYDRAA officials conducted a detailed field inspection along with officials from related departments. After verifying records and ground realities, the encroachments were conclusively established.

On the directions of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, encroachments over 15 acres were removed and the land was taken into possession on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against an individual identified as Imran, who allegedly encroached upon about 1.5 acres in Survey No. 44 using documents pertaining to Survey No. 159. HYDRAA warned that strict action will continue against encroachers and those involved in illegal registrations.