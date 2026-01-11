CPI plans grand centenary celebrations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: To counter what it describes as a right-wing narrative questioning the relevance of communist politics, the Communist Party of India (CPI) is gearing up for a massive mobilisation of around `5 lakh people for its centenary celebrations in Khammam on January 18.

The event is being projected as a display of the Left’s organisational strength and continued public support. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to attend the celebrations of the CPI, a political ally of the ruling Congress.

Leaders and cadres from across the country are set to participate, giving the programme a national character. CPI Telangana state secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said the event would symbolically mark the culmination of the party’s 100-year journey, which began in Kanpur and now reaches its conclusion in Telangana.

The centenary programme, originally scheduled for December 26, was postponed due to the Gram Panchayat elections. Sambasiva Rao said Khammam was chosen as the venue because of the party’s strong presence in the region and its proximity to districts such as Nalgonda.

According to party leaders, special trains have been arranged from Andhra Pradesh, with around 50,000 people expected to arrive from the neighbouring state.

Mobilisation efforts are also underway in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In total, nearly 10,000 buses are expected to converge on Khammam, with participants bearing their own travel expenses.

Delegates from nearly 40 countries are expected to attend. The CPI will also organise a three-day national-level cadre seminar from January 19 to 21, titled ‘Challenges Before the Left’.