No cut in accreditation cards for scribes: Telangana Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday dismissed reports of a reduction in accreditation cards, saying the state government stood firmly with journalists who upheld the dignity of the profession.

Clarifying the issue, the minister said there was no distinction between media cards and accreditation cards, and that all benefits would apply equally to both. Terming reports of a cut as “completely baseless”, he said the number of cards issued this time could exceed the nearly 23,000 issued earlier, adding that Telangana remained among the leading states in issuing journalist accreditation cards.

Ponguleti held a meeting with representatives of 14 journalists’ associations at the Secretariat to discuss G.O. 252. He said the delay in issuing new cards was due to a detailed study to ensure that all eligible journalists received accreditation and said that suggestions from the associations would be examined, with necessary amendments made to the order.

He said circulation figures and related details, including chartered accountant certificates, would be verified to streamline the system and ensure fairness to genuine newspapers and working journalists.

The minister also said the government would consider granting accreditations based on population norms, ensure representation for Urdu journalists, continue eligibility for journalists from specialised sectors, and provide a special quota for women journalists.

On journalist housing, Ponguleti said a policy framework would be evolved, as directed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, to allot housing sites without legal hurdles, despite a setback following a Supreme Court ruling.