Race heats up for two Telangana Rajya Sabha seats as Congress set to retain both

HYDERABAD: With two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana falling vacant in April due to retirements, aspirants have started lobbying for nomination to the Upper House.

According to the Rajya Sabha bulletin, BRS MP KR Suresh Reddy and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi will retire in April this year.

It is highly likely that both seats will be won by the ruling Congress, given its numerical strength in the Assembly and support from friendly parties such as AIMIM and the CPI.

Several leaders who have been waiting for a Rajya Sabha berth since the Congress came to power are seeking an opportunity to go to Delhi. In 2024, the Congress accommodated Youth Congress leader Anil Kumar, former MP Renuka Chowdary and Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Rajya Sabha MPs. Singhvi’s term, however, ends in April as he was elected in a byelection for a two-year term after the resignation of K Keshav Rao.

Party leaders expect Singhvi to contest again, with the AICC likely to recommend his candidature for the upcoming election. At the same time, competition has begun for the second seat, as the BRS is seen as having little chance due to its reduced strength in the Assembly.