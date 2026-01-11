Sankranti exodus turns highways into parking lots in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad witnessed heavy outbound traffic on Saturday as thousands of residents began travelling to their native places ahead of the Sankranti festival. With schools declaring holidays, severe congestion jammed the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway from Friday night, particularly on stretches leading towards Andhra Pradesh. Commuters said it took two to three hours to cross Choutuppal.

Traffic snarls were most pronounced near the Panthangi toll plaza. Of the 16 toll lanes, 11 were opened for vehicles heading towards Vijayawada, with the remaining lanes catering to traffic bound for Hyderabad. Police said vehicles were stuck for nearly 6 km between Peddakaparthy and Veliminedu. Around 150 police personnel were deployed near the toll plaza to regulate traffic.

Officials said about 60,000 vehicles passed through the Panthangi toll plaza in the last 24 hours, about 20–30% over normal traffic. Cranes were stationed along the highway to clear breakdowns, while ambulances and emergency services were kept on standby along the stretch.

Police advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid congestion. Travellers towards Chityala were asked to take the Bhongir–Ramanapet road, while those heading to Guntur and Ongole were advised to use the Nagarjunasagar highway.

With congestion persisting, several vehicles were diverted via Khammam. Authorities temporarily opened the Khammam–Devarapalli Greenfield Express National Highway, though it is yet to be fully commissioned. Officials said vehicular movement was allowed despite ongoing construction and pending toll plaza tenders to ease Sankranti-related traffic.