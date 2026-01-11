Teach CPR, save lives: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that many people were losing their lives to heart diseases, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday called for a collective mission to prevent cardiac ailments and save lives.

Speaking at the Fellows India Conference organised by the International Cardiology Research and Training Foundation (ICRTF) at HICC in Hyderabad, he said simple initiatives such as volunteering to teach CPR techniques to school students could help save many lives across the country.

“I am not a doctor, but I am a doctor. I am a social doctor. I have to address social diseases,” the chief minister said.

Addressing the gathering, he said Telangana was rapidly emerging as a hub of excellence and innovation in life sciences, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Inviting suggestions and feedback from the medical fraternity, Revanth said the government accorded top priority to healthcare and was always open to working with doctors to refine policies in the larger public interest.

Describing doctors as a special group in society, the chief minister said most people could not qualify to become doctors and that lives were placed in their care.

“Never forget your responsibility towards society and humanity,” he said.

Referring to rapid technological changes, he noted that advancements such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence had made healthcare increasingly high-tech. “Please keep yourselves updated on the latest technology, but do not lose your people touch,” he added.