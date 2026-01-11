Telangana HC to governement: Explain GO on PACS PIC chairmen

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed displeasure over the state government issuing a GO allegedly in violation of its status quo directions on the continuation of Person-in-Charge (PIC) chairmen of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS).

Justice T Madhavi Devi, hearing a contempt petition, issued notices to the secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation department, and the Commissioner concerned, directing them to file counters explaining the circumstances under which the GO was issued. The matter was posted to January 30. The petition, filed by Nallavelli Ashok of Rajampet in Kamareddy district, alleged violation of the court’s earlier directions by not allowing existing PACS in-charges to continue as PIC chairmen. The petitioner said fresh orders were issued despite clear instructions to maintain status quo.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate K Buchibabu submitted that the court had earlier held that an official could not be appointed as a PACS in-charge under Section 115D(3)(b).