Telangana HC to governement: Explain GO on PACS PIC chairmen

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed displeasure over the state government issuing a GO allegedly in violation of its status quo directions on the continuation of Person-in-Charge (PIC) chairmen of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS).
Justice T Madhavi Devi, hearing a contempt petition, issued notices to the secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation department, and the Commissioner concerned, directing them to file counters explaining the circumstances under which the GO was issued. The matter was posted to January 30. The petition, filed by Nallavelli Ashok of Rajampet in Kamareddy district, alleged violation of the court’s earlier directions by not allowing existing PACS in-charges to continue as PIC chairmen. The petitioner said fresh orders were issued despite clear instructions to maintain status quo.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate K Buchibabu submitted that the court had earlier held that an official could not be appointed as a PACS in-charge under Section 115D(3)(b).
High Court rejects plea to halt ED land auction
The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to stall the auction of land linked to businesswoman Nowhera Shaik, citing earlier directions of the Supreme Court.
Questioning the claim of ownership, the court noted that the ED had attached the property in 2019 and observed that land under attachment could not have been legally purchased in 2022, as claimed by the petitioners.
Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka took note of repeated attempts to file similar petitions and warned that such pleas would not be entertained, directing that no further petitions of this nature be filed. The court observed that gaps in coordination between government departments were being exploited to advance unlawful claims, and suggested that attached or disputed properties be promptly included in the prohibited properties list to prevent misuse.
The petition, filed by Sheeraz Khan of Nanakramguda and others, challenged the ED’s move to auction 10.11 acres at Alluru village in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district.